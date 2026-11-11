Criminal case initiated against Feruza Normatova for defamation

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Criminal case initiated against Feruza Normatova for defamation

A criminal case has been initiated against Tashkent blogger Feruza Normatova for defamation. This was reported by the press service of the capital's Main Department of Internal Affairs (IIBB).

It is reported that a young woman living in the Mirobod district appealed to the internal affairs authorities, stating that the blogger had used her photograph without permission.

It was determined that Feruza Normatova posted a photo belonging to a woman she did not know on her social media page, accused her of having a relationship with her husband, and expressed insulting remarks.

According to the victim, the video was viewed more than 4 million times within 24 hours. Subsequently, the clip was also shared by other users.

In connection with the incident, a criminal case has been initiated against Feruza Normatova under Article 140, Part 2 of the Criminal Code (defamation).

A social media post and a woman with a blurred face next to it.
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