Amira Rashidova's daughter Samira got married (video)

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Amira Rashidova's daughter Samira got married (video)

There is a joyous celebration in the family of Uzbek journalist, media figure, and producer Amira Rashidova. Her daughter Samira has tied the knot. Videos from the wedding ceremony spread across social media yesterday, catching the attention of many.

As it turned out, Samira married a young man named Shohjahon. The videos reflect that the wedding ceremony was festive and held in high spirits.

During the event, the traditional "kelin salom" (bride's greeting) ceremony took place. Also, following tradition, the bride and groom cut the wedding cake together and danced in the circle. Close relatives added even more energy to the wedding with various entertainments.

A number of artists performed at the ceremony, sharing a good mood with the guests through their musical performances.

Users reacted sincerely to the footage spread on social media. Warm wishes are being sent in the comments, wishing the newlyweds happiness, family harmony, and a long life.

Amira RashidovaSamira ShohjahonWedding ceremonyMedia figure
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«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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