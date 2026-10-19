"Benom" band to present a new concert program at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples

·32·Culture
"Benom" band to present a new concert program at the Palace of Friendship of Peoples

Are you ready to listen to your favorite songs in a live performance? On November 27–30, the "Benom" band's concert program titled "The Best: New" will take place at the "Friendship of Peoples" Palace in Tashkent.

During the concert, fans will enjoy the band's famous hit songs. All tracks are expected to be performed 100% live.

About the concert:

Dates: November 27–30

Start time: 19:30

Additional session: November 28, at 15:00

Venue: Tashkent city, "Friendship of Peoples" Palace

Tickets: Starting from 70,000 sums

Those planning to attend the concert can purchase tickets via the iTicket.uz website.

BenomFriendship of PeoplesTashkentThe Best: New
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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