MMA fighter Odilkhon Kamolov is getting married (video)

25-year-old Uzbek MMA fighter Odilkhon Kamolov has announced that he is getting married. He shared this joyful news with his fans by posting a video on his Instagram page.

Odilkhon Kamolov's news, well-known in the sports field alongside singers and bloggers, was warmly received by his followers. They have been leaving comments on social media, expressing sincere wishes to the athlete.

We also congratulate Odilkhon Kamolov on this joyful event and wish him happiness, peace of mind, and family harmony in his future life.