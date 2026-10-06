Footage from the groom's escort ceremony of Temur, the third son of Rashid Khalikov, has spread

·15·Culture
Footage from the groom's escort ceremony of Temur, the third son of Rashid Khalikov, has spread

There is a festive atmosphere in the household of singer Rashid Khalikov. The artist's third son, Temur, is getting married.

It was reported on October 2 that Temur and Sevara had officially registered their marriage. Yesterday, footage from the young couple's wedding ceremony spread on social networks.

The videos show Temur, accompanied by his friends as part of the groom's escort, visiting the bride's home. One of the long-standing traditions in Uzbek weddings — the groom wearing a traditional chapan robe — was also featured during the ceremony.

The circulated videos show that the groom's escort ceremony took place in a high-spirited and beautiful manner. However, videos from the main evening banquet at the wedding venue have not yet appeared on social networks.

Meanwhile, social media users are expressing their sincere wishes to the young bride and groom, wishing them happiness and family harmony.

Singer Rashid KhalikovTemur KhalikovWedding ceremonyGroom escort
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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