“Weak Hero Class 2” actor Bae Nara to get married: wedding to take place on November 14

South Korean actor Bae Nara, known for his role in the drama “Weak Hero Class 2,” is marrying theater actress Han Jae Ah. The couple's wedding is expected to take place on November 14.

The actor shared the joyful news with his fans through his social media page. He posted a handwritten letter to announce the important update in his life.

“I have now met a very precious person with whom I want to walk the path of life together forever,” wrote Bae Nara.

The actor's announcement was warmly received by his fans. Followers are wishing the future bride and groom happiness and family harmony.