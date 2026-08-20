Liil Hurramov is getting married: preparations for the wedding have begun

Blogger, vlogger and singer Liil Hurramov delighted his fans with some joyful news. He announced on his Instagram page that his wedding would take place soon and shared footage of this exciting process with his followers.

The blogger posted a video showing him choosing a wedding dress together with a girl named Lera. The video captures the couple making enthusiastic preparations for their wedding ceremony.

The news sparked great interest among Liil Hurramov’s fans. In the comments, followers wished the couple happiness and congratulated them on their upcoming wedding.

The wedding date is not yet known. We look forward to seeing more striking footage from Liil Hurramov and Lera’s wedding soon.

Which of Liil Hurramov’s songs do you know? Share your thoughts in the comments.