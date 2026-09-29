Jahongir Otajonov reveals what kind of books he reads (video)

In one of his interviews, singer Jahongir Otajonov talked about what kind of books he reads. He was asked how many books he has at home and whether he could openly talk about it.

“I have said this before. I read books, I read the Quran. In fact, there is only one book that can be read in this world, and that is the Quran. I do not read books written by people. I cannot say that their books are not good. I just don't read them. I'm not interested in reading books, because this is my personal opinion,” the singer said.

Jahongir Otajonov, at the same time, noted that he reads examples of classical literature and uses them in his work.

“I read literature. For example, there are many creators like Alisher Navoi or Nodirabegim, Nozimaxon. Recently, I wrote a song to a ghazal by Nizami Ganjavi. For example, 'Kaddi baland' is also a classic, by Hafiz Khorezmi, and 'Jingalamo' is also a classic, by the Kokand poetess Anbar Otin. There are very many poems by such creators. My work also features ghazals by Alisher Navoi,” Jahongir Otajonov said.