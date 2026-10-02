Shohjahon Juraev creates a new song with his late father, capturing everyone's attention (video)

·0·Culture
Shohjahon Juraev creates a new song with his late father, capturing everyone's attention (video)

An unexpected duet titled "Shaytanat" performed by Shohjahon Juraev and Sherali Juraev is being widely discussed on social media. The song and its music video have caught the attention of users.

Although Sherali Juraev has passed away, his voice was recreated using artificial intelligence technology. This has sparked great interest among fans of the late artist.

In comments on social media, users highly praise Shohjahon Juraev's idea and creative approach. Many fans have expressed that they warmly received the song and its accompanying video clip.

Some comments specifically acknowledged the use of artificial intelligence to bring Sherali Juraev's voice back to life. In a short time, the track has become the center of discussions on social networks.

Shohjahon JuraevSherali JuraevShaytanatartificial intelligence
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ra’no Shodiyeva turns 47 (video)Ra’no Shodiyeva turns 47 (video)12 August 14:55$20,000 lawsuit over Sherali Jo‘rayev's song: Sardor Mamadaliyev speaks out on the court dispute$20,000 lawsuit over Sherali Jo‘rayev's song: Sardor Mamadaliyev speaks out on the court dispute21 July 03:43Yulduz Turdiyeva reveals the secret behind a famous song (video)Yulduz Turdiyeva reveals the secret behind a famous song (video)13 July 11:46A 2-Year-Old Girl Started Singing — Passersby Stopped in Amazement (video)A 2-Year-Old Girl Started Singing — Passersby Stopped in Amazement (video)13 August 13:13Late artists awarded by Mirziyoyev's decreeLate artists awarded by Mirziyoyev's decree29 May 15:14Ozoda Nursaidova sings about her sister for the first time in 35 yearsOzoda Nursaidova sings about her sister for the first time in 35 years21 May 14:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee
Huvaydo Jumayeva talked about the proposal to collaborate with Bobur Mansurov and her fee