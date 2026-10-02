Shohjahon Juraev creates a new song with his late father, capturing everyone's attention (video)

An unexpected duet titled "Shaytanat" performed by Shohjahon Juraev and Sherali Juraev is being widely discussed on social media. The song and its music video have caught the attention of users.

Although Sherali Juraev has passed away, his voice was recreated using artificial intelligence technology. This has sparked great interest among fans of the late artist.

In comments on social media, users highly praise Shohjahon Juraev's idea and creative approach. Many fans have expressed that they warmly received the song and its accompanying video clip.

Some comments specifically acknowledged the use of artificial intelligence to bring Sherali Juraev's voice back to life. In a short time, the track has become the center of discussions on social networks.