The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans

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The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans

The world's most famous content creator and YouTuber MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) has decided to immortalize the impressions of his sensational visit to Uzbekistan in his stories. The star opened a separate “Highlights” (permanently saved stories) section dedicated to this trip on his official Instagram profile.

Through this section, decorated with the flag of Uzbekistan, tens of millions of the blogger's followers got the opportunity to directly witness the hot and unusual events that took place in our country.

The “Uzbek” section: News on the famous blogger's page

MrBeast placed his travel memories in the most prominent place through his social media activity:

  • Separately saved stories: A special section named “Uzbek uz” was organized at the top of the blogger's page;

  • Photo with fans on the cover: A selfie taken by MrBeast on a smartphone surrounded by a crowd and young fans in Uzbekistan was chosen as the cover (avatar) of this section;

  • Travel history in one place: This section contains how the blogger was welcomed in our country, events on the streets, and bright moments of the trip.

An open platform for over 90 million followers

This step became a powerful factor for Uzbekistan's recognition in the digital space:

  • Global reach: Currently, more than 90.7 million users worldwide follow MrBeast's Instagram page;

  • Focus on Uzbekistan: Now, millions of young people from various corners of the planet can get acquainted with Uzbekistan and observe the atmosphere there through the blogger's page;

  • Mass discussions: Despite the trip being partially shortened due to the unrest in Samarkand, the blogger's gesture shows that his impressions of our country did not leave him indifferent.

This special section added by MrBeast laid the groundwork for Uzbekistan to become an even broader center of discussion among global youth.

MrBeastJimmy DonaldsonInstagram HighlightsSamarkand
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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