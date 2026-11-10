In Almaty, a man walking with his daughter rescues a puppy that fell into a river (video)

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In Almaty, a man walking with his daughter rescues a puppy that fell into a river (video)

In Almaty, Kazakhstan, a man walking with his young daughter ran to rescue a puppy that had fallen into a river. A video showing him leaning over without hesitation to save the animal from the water has gone viral on social media.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred on November 9 around 08:15 AM near the River City residential complex, close to Sayran Lake. While walking with his daughter, the man spotted the puppy in the water and rushed to save it.

The incident was captured on video by a bystander. The author of the video stated that she saw the man walking with his young daughter. When the man ran to rescue the puppy, the little girl was watched by a friend of the woman who filmed the video.

The woman who posted the video on social media expressed a desire to find the hero and thank him for saving the animal's life. So far, there is no information regarding the man's identity.

The footage has received a warm response from social media users. Many praised the man's selfless act, acknowledging his humanity and kindness toward animals.

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