Unexpected comment from Mourinho: Was Ronaldo forced to say goodbye to the Portuguese national team?

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Unexpected comment from Mourinho: Was Ronaldo forced to say goodbye to the Portuguese national team?

Former Real Madrid head coach and renowned Portuguese expert Jose Mourinho has shared his thoughts on the decision of his compatriot and former pupil, Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, to end his career with the national team.

According to Madrid Xtra, the coach known as "The Special One" stated that while he respects the player's decision, he hinted clearly that he was not satisfied with the way he said goodbye to the national squad.

"I would have liked it to end differently"

Mourinho noted that the 41-year-old legend has not yet retired from football entirely and still has major goals ahead:

  • Respect for the decision: "This is his personal decision and it must certainly be respected, and I respect it too. He has not left big football yet; he still has many goals to achieve," the expert said;

  • Tone of regret: At the same time, the coach left a sharp and mysterious note in his words: "There is only one thing I would have wanted: I wish his career in the national team had ended differently, not like it did yesterday."

The hidden reason behind it: Is there a conflict with Jorge Jesus?

Since the announcement of Ronaldo's decision, reports have been circulating in the international press that serious internal disagreements lie behind the farewell:

  • Internal conflict: According to some sources and insiders, Cristiano may have been forced to leave the team following a sharp dispute and clash of views with national team head coach Jorge Jesus;

  • Club career continues: Although the 41-year-old goalscorer has closed his 23-year historic chapter with the national team, he will continue to take the field in official matches for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Mourinho's remark about it "not being like yesterday" is fueling speculation among fans and experts that Ronaldo parted ways with the national team amid problems, without the expected ceremonial farewell.

Cristiano RonaldoJose MourinhoAl-NassrJorge Jesus
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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