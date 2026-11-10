Democrats who took control of Congress launch investigation into Elon Musk's empire

After the Democratic Party secured an absolute majority in both houses of Congress in the U.S. midterm elections, the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has faced the most severe political pressure in the history of his technological and financial empire. According to Axios, Democrats are preparing to launch large-scale official investigations into Musk's activities at the DOGE department, his ties with Russia, and the Starshield system.

A $475 million election defeat

According to Forbes, Elon Musk, whose wealth is estimated at $896 billion, became the main donor to the Republican Party in these elections and invested more than $475 million in the campaign. However, according to Wired's analysis, more than 99 percent of the candidates supported by the billionaire suffered an absolute defeat in the election.

The most painful blow was observed in the state of Texas: although Musk spent exactly $160 million for Ken Paxton's victory in the Senate race, this seat was taken by Democrat James Talarico. As a result of the midterm elections, the Democratic Party won 54 seats in the Senate and 254 seats in the House of Representatives, establishing full control over the legislative body. This situation caused strong objections from President Donald Trump, and he openly expressed doubt about the integrity of the elections via Truth Social.

Musk's direction / Project Democrats' claims and plan Expected political and financial consequence DOGE department Access to classified state information and profiting from ties with Trump Congressional investigation and summoning executives for questioning Starshield (Starlink) and Russia Restricting the system in Ukraine and potential ties with RF officials Demanding explanations on national security Tesla Robotaxi Preventing the relaxation of safety requirements at the state level Blocking federal legislation, delaying commercialization Artificial Intelligence (xAI / SpaceX) Introducing independent safety audits over advanced AI models Formally requesting documents from SpaceX on AI safety

"He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword. I will certainly find out who is really behind my opponents." — Elon Musk, official comment on the X (formerly Twitter) network.

What awaits the empire: The siege of Robotaxi and artificial intelligence

Democrats view Musk as a "disastrous symbol of the MAGA era" — a symbol of excessive wealth, the unchecked interference of billionaires in state governance, and unethical control over artificial intelligence.

As a result, Musk's business projects are coming under direct fire. In particular, Tesla's robotaxi project may lose the opportunity to bypass state restrictions. In the field of artificial intelligence, new laws on strict state monitoring are being prepared. Musk's service in the Trump administration until May 2025 and his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have now become the main weak point for his business empire.

Do you think Congressional investigations can weaken Elon Musk's technological power, or will the billionaire overcome political resistance once again? Leave your opinion in the comments.