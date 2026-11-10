Rebellion within the elite: Why did Congress declare the Pentagon chief a threat to the Constitution?

Another major upheaval in the US political elite: Republican Representative Thomas Massie has submitted an official resolution to Congress for the impeachment of Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth. Hegseth is accused of abusing his authority in connection with conducting military actions against Iran without Congressional authorization, striking ships in the Caribbean, and the apprehension of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The document is scheduled for a vote on Wednesday. Bipartisan consensus and the impact of midterm elections According to CBS News analysis, the impeachment against Hegseth is highly likely to receive broad, bipartisan support in Congress. Two main factors are driving this: first, members of both parties are deeply dissatisfied with Hegseth's ongoing military campaign against Iran; second, anxiety and opposition toward the Pentagon leadership's actions have risen sharply among Republicans who suffered defeats in the recent midterm elections.

Thomas Massie, elected from the state of Kentucky, has openly opposed a series of decisions by the White House administration over the past months. He raised the issue of impeachment as early as September, but the House leadership closed the session early and delayed the vote until November. He has now submitted an updated 34-page document. Charge item Content and basis Legal and political claim War against Iran Conducting military operations without official Congressional authorization (sanction) Violation of the US Constitution's norm regarding the declaration of war Caribbean operations Strikes by the Pentagon against ships in the waters Exceeding military authority Apprehension of Maduro Operations involving the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Actions contrary to international and national law Constitutional threat Operating in a manner contrary to official duties and the rule of law Demand for lifetime disqualification from holding public office “Peter Brian Hegseth has proven that if he remains in office, he poses a grave threat to the Constitution. He has acted in a manner entirely incompatible with his duties and the rule of law. Therefore, he is deserving of impeachment, removal from office, and disqualification from holding any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.” — Thomas Massie, Member of the US House of Representatives. Pentagon's composure: What does Hegseth say? Despite intense pressure in Congress, Pete Hegseth is trying to avoid giving the situation a dramatic tone. In a conversation with journalists, he called for not overestimating the threat of impeachment and stated that he is ready to fully defend his actions at the Pentagon.