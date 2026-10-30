Joyful news: actress Farida Temirova has become a mother for the third time!

A joyful event has taken place in the family of actress Farida Temirova. The artist announced on her social media page that she gave birth to her third child on October 25.

This time, the actress gave birth to a son. She shared her joy with fans that her family has grown by one more member, revealing that she named the baby Umar.

Farida Temirova posted a photo with her baby on her page and captioned it, “Here we go, our family has grown by one more. Welcome to our family, Umar! May everyone be blessed with such happiness.”

According to reports, the actress previously had one son and one daughter. Umar is her third child.

Fans and followers are sincerely congratulating the actress on this happy occasion and wishing the mother and baby good health.