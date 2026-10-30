Joyful news: actress Farida Temirova has become a mother for the third time!

·62·Culture
Joyful news: actress Farida Temirova has become a mother for the third time!

A joyful event has taken place in the family of actress Farida Temirova. The artist announced on her social media page that she gave birth to her third child on October 25.

This time, the actress gave birth to a son. She shared her joy with fans that her family has grown by one more member, revealing that she named the baby Umar.

Farida Temirova posted a photo with her baby on her page and captioned it, “Here we go, our family has grown by one more. Welcome to our family, Umar! May everyone be blessed with such happiness.”

According to reports, the actress previously had one son and one daughter. Umar is her third child.

Fans and followers are sincerely congratulating the actress on this happy occasion and wishing the mother and baby good health.

Farida TemirovaUzbek show businessHaving a child
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?How have Bollywood's legendary stars changed over the years?9 October 13:24Temur Alixonov and Farida reveal their son Imron's face to the public for the first time!Temur Alixonov and Farida reveal their son Imron's face to the public for the first time!23 July 01:18Timur and Farida become parents for the first timeTimur and Farida become parents for the first time7 May 23:03Temur Alixonov's surprise for Farida causes a stir on social mediaTemur Alixonov's surprise for Farida causes a stir on social media24 May 14:17What is the title of Xamdam Sobirov's new song? (video)What is the title of Xamdam Sobirov's new song? (video)Today 17:02New duet from Dilnoz Hakimova and Mirjalol Nematov: "Yurakda sevgi" (video)New duet from Dilnoz Hakimova and Mirjalol Nematov: "Yurakda sevgi" (video)Today 16:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
World stars who spare nothing for their children
World stars who spare nothing for their children