Double joy in the family of Ali Otajonov: the singer becomes a father of twins!

·46·Culture
Double joy in the family of Ali Otajonov: the singer becomes a father of twins!

Singer Ali Otajonov is celebrating one of the happiest days of his life. The artist shared the good news on social networks that he has become a father of twins.

Two babies — a boy and a girl — were born into the singer's family at once. Ali Otajonov named his children Muhammad Ali and Aysha.

For reference, the name of the singer's previous child is Maryam.

We congratulate Ali Otajonov and his family on this double joy. We wish Muhammad Ali and Aysha a long life, strong health, and a happy and meaningful life!

Singer Ali OtajonovMuhammad AliAyshaMaryam
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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