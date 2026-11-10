The most memorable moment at Robiyaxon's wedding: the bride and groom's duet! (video)

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The most memorable moment at Robiyaxon's wedding: the bride and groom's duet! (video)

It is a joyous day for the "Havas" group family. The group's youngest singer, Robiyaxon, is getting married. It has also been revealed that the young artist's future husband is Behruzjon.

Videos from Robiyaxon and Behruzjon's wedding ceremony are spreading widely on social media. In particular, the couple's joint performance of a song during the wedding ceremony caught the attention of users.

The bride and groom performed a duet dedicated to their parents. Their sincere performance was well-received by the guests and earned applause from many. In the video capturing these moments, one can sense Behruzjon's joy and his affection for his bride.

Social media users were not indifferent to these clips either. In the comments, many focused on the groom's joyful state and wished Robiyaxon and Behruzjon a happy life. Others described Behruzjon's affection for his bride with heartfelt comments.

We wish the new family happiness, love, and harmony!

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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