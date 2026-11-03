Unforgettable moments from Amirxon Umarov's wedding: "Kelin salom" and "presenting flowers to mothers" (video)

·16·Culture
Unforgettable moments from Amirxon Umarov's wedding: "Kelin salom" and "presenting flowers to mothers" (video)

Amirxon Umarov's wedding videos, which took place yesterday, have spread across social media and caught the attention of many. The footage shows the wedding evening held in high spirits with unique ceremonies.

Wedding guests and social media users were particularly drawn to the "kelin salom" (bride's greeting) and the ceremony of presenting flowers to the mothers of the bride and groom. The "kelin salom" ceremony was conducted by well-known artists Shahloxonim and Saida Rametova. The bride's greeting to the groom also sparked interest among those who watched the videos.

In another notable moment, the bride and groom presented flowers to each other's mothers, showing them respect and honor. These sincere moments added a special charm to the wedding.

In the comments on social media, followers are congratulating the young couple and wishing them a happy and harmonious life.

Amirxon UmarovShahloxonimSaida RametovaWedding
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Charos
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