Russian man returns home after three years to find a shocking surprise

A man living in the Russian city of Vorkuta forgot to close one of his apartment windows after leaving for another region for work. When he returned home three years later, he was met with an unexpected sight: the apartment had become a sanctuary for pigeons, with the floors and furniture covered in bird droppings and feathers.

The middle-aged man posted a video on social media showing the dire state of his home. In it, dozens of pigeons can be seen sitting comfortably on the furniture, while a thick layer of droppings and feathers has accumulated on the floor.

According to the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, the man left for Siberia three years ago for work but forgot that he had left one of the windows open. This allowed the local pigeons to easily settle into the apartment. As a result, the flat turned into a true pigeon haven.

In the video, the homeowner's shock and frustration can be heard:

"I left Vorkuta three years ago. When I came back, this place had turned into the Dubai for pigeons! There are nests, feathers, and so much waste that you could build a new floor out of it. They are looking at me like I'm the one who hasn't paid the rent. I'm not the owner of this house anymore; I'm an intruder in the pigeon kingdom," he says.

The video showing the deplorable state of the apartment spread quickly across Russian social media, sparking humorous comments. However, for the owner, the situation is no laughing matter. According to experts, it will cost 1.5–2 million rubles to fully renovate the room and replace all the furniture. This amount is almost equal to the current market value of the apartment.

Furthermore, sanitary work is required to make the apartment habitable again. Pigeons can spread various diseases such as bird flu and ornithosis. Therefore, the floors and walls must be treated with special chemicals to completely eliminate harmful microorganisms.

One social media user wrote: "It would be cheaper to buy a new one." Another jokingly noted that at least the pigeons left the owner breakfast, as they had laid eggs in the apartment.

Thus, the man who returned from a three-year trip found his home changed beyond recognition. Now, he faces massive renovation costs and the task of turning the apartment back into a safe place to live.