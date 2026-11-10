Cannavaro vs. Karpin: All the details ahead of the Uzbekistan vs. Russia match

The Pakhtakor Central Stadium in Tashkent is set to host a clash between two ambitious national teams from Asia and Europe. The Uzbekistan national team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, will host the Russian team under the guidance of Valery Karpin. While the first encounter in the capital four years ago ended in a goalless draw (0:0), this match comes against a backdrop of updated squads, significant tactical changes, and compelling statistical intrigue. Key squad changes: Who is in and who is out? The Russian national team arrives in Tashkent with several notable absences. AS Monaco midfielder Aleksandr Golovin remains sidelined after suffering a leg muscle injury during a match in the French league. Furthermore, the RPL's top scorers, Maksim Glushenkov (due to a disagreement) and Aleksandr Sobolev (due to health reasons), were not included in Karpin's extended list. Nevertheless, PSG goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, Galatasaray representative Aleksey Batrakov, and MLS star Aleksey Miranchuk have arrived in Tashkent with the team.

As for the Uzbekistan national team, a key defensive figure, Manchester City player Abdukodir Khusanov will miss the match due to injury. However, there is good news for fans: captain Eldor Shomurodov, who was expected to be delayed for personal reasons, has joined the squad on time. Istanbul Basaksehir representative Abbosbek Fayzullayev is expected to play a key role in the attack against the Russian players he knows very well. Team status and stats Uzbekistan National Team Russia National Team Head Coach Fabio Cannavaro (Italy) Valery Karpin (Russia) Key absences Abdukodir Khusanov (Manchester City, injury) Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco), Sobolev, Glushenkov Star players Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev Matvey Safonov (PSG), Aleksey Miranchuk, Batrakov Home/Away streak Unbeaten in 17 consecutive home games Lost their only away game in 2026 (0:1 to Egypt) Against Asian teams Won recent home games against Iran (3:1) and Syria (4:1) Undefeated against Asian teams since suspension (8 wins, 5 draws) 2026 status World Cup debutant 5 wins, 2 draws, 1 loss in 8 games "The Russian national team has not lost to Asian representatives for exactly 10 years (since the match against Qatar in November 2016). In Tashkent, they face Cannavaro's team, which has remained unbeaten in 17 home matches." Key numbers and a "goal-fest" experts aren't expecting There are several decisive statistical facts ahead of the game: