Chinese couple's resemblance leads people to mistake them for twins

A young married couple living in China's Guangdong province has gained popularity on social media due to their striking physical resemblance. Many who see them assume the couple are not husband and wife, but twins who were separated many years ago.

Liang Saiyu and He Xiansheng, both in their twenties, run a medicinal herb shop in the city of Dongguan, Guangdong province. Although both come from families involved in traditional medicine, they initially faced difficulties in growing their business.

The situation changed after they began creating promotional videos on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok. Liang noticed that she and her husband looked very similar and decided to use this aspect in their advertising. She convinced her husband to film humorous videos while wearing matching outfits. Today, these very clips have become the shop's primary marketing tool.

"When we first met, I didn't think we looked alike. It was only after living together for a few years that I started to notice the resemblance. For the past two years, we have been together almost all the time: we work, eat, and rest together. Perhaps that is why we are becoming more and more alike," says Liang.

He, who is naturally quiet, was initially not very interested in participating in his wife's videos. However, he later agreed to the idea. He even participated in clips wearing women's clothing to make their resemblance appear even more comical.

Before long, the couple's videos went viral, and the number of subscribers to their page began to grow. Some users became more interested in watching new videos of the identical-looking couple than in the shop itself.

Recently, the couple's astonishing resemblance has been discussed even more widely on Chinese social media. Many have speculated that they might not be husband and wife, but rather identical twins.

"Get a DNA test; maybe you really are brother and sister who were separated many years ago?" wrote one user.

Another person commented: "They don't just look alike; they are like two copies of the same person. Even the folds under their chins are identical."

Thus, the Chinese couple who started making videos to promote their business remains in the spotlight of internet users today, not only for their shop but also for their astonishing resemblance to one another.