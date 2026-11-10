Marriages decrease, while divorces and migration increase in Uzbekistan

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Marriages decrease, while divorces and migration increase in Uzbekistan

In the first nine months of 2026, the number of births and marriages in Uzbekistan decreased compared to the same period last year. At the same time, the divorce rate has risen. This was reported in data released by the National Statistics Agency regarding the demographic situation.

Number of births decreased by 26 thousand

According to statistical data, 638.6 thousand live births were recorded in the country from January to September 2026. This is nearly 26 thousand fewer than in the corresponding period of 2025.

Marriages decreased, divorces increased

During the reporting period, 172 thousand marriages were officially registered across the republic. This is 5 thousand fewer than in the same period last year.

Additionally, 36.8 thousand divorces were finalized over the nine months. This figure has increased by 1.4 thousand compared to January-September 2025.

Of the registered marriages, 88 thousand took place in urban areas (51.2 percent), and 84 thousand in rural areas (48.8 percent).

Urban areas also dominate the distribution of divorces. Specifically, 21.9 thousand divorces (59.5 percent) were recorded in cities, while 14.9 thousand (40.5 percent) occurred in rural areas.

Number of emigrants exceeds number of immigrants

A notable difference has also been observed in the country's migration processes. In the first nine months of this year, a total of 262,860 people moved within Uzbekistan or arrived from abroad.

Of these, 260,746 arrived from other regions of the republic, and 2,114 arrived from foreign countries.

During the reporting period, the number of people who left the country totaled 267,144. Of those, 260,746 moved to other regions of the republic, while 6,398 moved abroad.

Thus, statistical data shows that in the first nine months of the current year, births and marriages have declined, while divorces have increased.

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Kamola Shuhratova«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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