It has been revealed how many empty containers Tashkent residents deposited into reverse vending machines in one month

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It has been revealed how many empty containers Tashkent residents deposited into reverse vending machines in one month

In Tashkent, it is possible to earn money by depositing plastic bottles, glass containers, and aluminum cans into special machines. These devices, known as reverse vending machines (fandomats), which are aimed at recycling waste, allow residents to turn unnecessary containers into profit instead of simply throwing them away.

According to the Waste Management Agency, a reverse vending machine accepted a total of 16,581 empty containers over the course of one month. The majority of these, specifically 14,899, were plastic containers. In addition, 1,289 aluminum cans and 393 glass containers were also deposited.

A total of 2.4 million soums was paid out to residents for all the accepted containers. A fee of 150 soums is calculated for each container deposited into the machine. In this way, citizens can earn a small amount of additional income by turning in empty containers that accumulate at home.

This initiative not only brings economic benefits to the population but also serves to protect the environment and increase the volume of waste recycling. This is because collecting plastic, glass, and metal containers separately makes their recycling process easier.

As a reminder, a pilot project for installing reverse vending machines began in September of this year in the city of Tashkent and the Surkhandarya region. The one-month results show that the public has an interest in using such devices.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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