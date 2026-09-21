How many weddings does Munisa Rizayeva attend in a day? Breaking her own record, she sent out a sensational message!

·55·Culture
How many weddings does Munisa Rizayeva attend in a day? Breaking her own record, she sent out a sensational message!

Munisa Rizayeva, one of the most sought-after and highest-paid stars of Uzbek show business, has set a real record regarding her daily tight work schedule and wedding gig services. The singer shared a special video message from her car interior on her social media page, openly admitting that she had completed as many as 8 wedding services in a single day and that her health and energy levels had significantly suffered after such a heavy workload.

“I guess I'm a champion today. I attended eight gigs today, and I felt sick... I just want to praise myself, I'm surprised how I managed to pull all of it off,” the artist shared her sincere emotions. However, the day didn't end there: exhausted from the eight gigs, the singer announced that at midnight she was rushing straight to the wedding of her own sound engineer Begzod, and although she had previously asked him not to hold a wedding on this date, she was going to congratulate her close associate.

So, how did Munisa Rizayeva manage 8 gigs in one day, how much does such a schedule threaten the singer's health, and are there any competitors left for her in the wedding market?

“Eight locations, feeling sick, and a race to the night wedding”: Chronicle of Munisa's record day

Main events and facts mentioned in the singer's message:

  • 8 gigs in one day: Munisa Rizayeva performed live at a total of eight wedding ceremonies in the capital and nearby banquet halls in a single evening;

  • Physical exhaustion: The artist did not hide the fact that her health was tired (“felt sick”) due to continuous movement and performances;

  • Loyalty to a team member: After a grueling marathon, instead of going home, she rushed to the wedding party of her long-time sound engineer Begzod;

  • Prior discussion: The singer revealed that she told her sound engineer that there would be too many gigs on this date and asked to reschedule the wedding day to another, but still promised to make it;

  • “I am a champion”: Munisa called herself a true record-holder for successfully completing this schedule and did not hide her emotions in front of her fans.

Show business stage: Indicators of Munisa Rizayeva's wedding marathon

Details of the record-breaking day and workload comparison:

Indicators and criteria

Typical star daily routine

Munisa Rizayeva's record day

Number of weddings in one evening

2–3 gigs

8 wedding gigs (Absolute record)

Physical and vocal workload

Moderate

Extreme level (“Felt sick”)

Destination after gigs

Rest and return home

Race to sound engineer Begzod's wedding

Mental mood

Stable

“I am a champion, I want to praise myself”

Demand level in the market

High

The most sought-after star in the Tashkent wedding market

Art and medical expertise: What does attending 8 weddings in one day mean?

Conclusions of cultural workers and industry experts:

  • Unprecedented logistics: Arriving at 8 locations on time amidst Tashkent's evening traffic jams requires great skill not only from the singer, but also from her managers and drivers;

  • Strain on vocal cords and heart: According to professional phoniatrists, singing loudly 8 times in one evening and being amidst heavy noise can lead to vocal cord failure and chronic nervous exhaustion;

  • Financial value: Munisa Rizayeva is considered one of the highest-paid artists in Uzbekistan; her attending 8 gigs in one day indicates a high financial turnover in show business;

  • Fans' applause and attention to loved ones: Her striving to attend the wedding of her team member, the sound engineer, even when exhausted, demonstrated the singer's high level of teamwork loyalty.

Munisa Rizayeva's eight-wedding marathon has become a phenomenon that will be discussed in Uzbek pop music for a long time to come.

In your opinion, is attending 8 wedding gigs in a day a great feat for an artist or putting health at risk? How do you think artists should recover after such heavy workloads? Leave your personal thoughts and comments in the feedback section and share this sensational show business news with all music and art enthusiasts!

Munisa RizayevaBegzodTashkent wedding market8 wedding services
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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