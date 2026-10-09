“Real Sanjik” sentenced to 5 years in prison, court issues appeal decision

·58·Society
“Real Sanjik” sentenced to 5 years in prison, court issues appeal decision

An important stage in the court case regarding Sanjar Karimov, known on social media as “Real Sanjik,” has concluded. As a result of the appeal reviewed by the Tashkent City Court on October 8, his 5-year prison sentence was left unchanged. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of 136 million soms as a final punishment.

What did the court decide?

According to media reports, the judicial board for criminal cases of the Tashkent City Court reviewed Sanjar Karimov's appeal on October 8.

In accordance with the court decision, the 5-year prison sentence imposed under paragraph "a", part 3 of Article 168 of the Criminal Code was left unchanged.

Pursuant to Articles 59–61 of the Criminal Code, by combining the imposed penalties, a final sentence of 5 years of imprisonment and a fine amounting to 400 times the base calculation amount — 136 million soms — was established. It was specified that the sentences are to be executed separately. The appeals were partially satisfied, and the remaining part of the verdict stayed unchanged.

A 5-year sentence had been imposed previously as well

To recap, on May 8, 2026, the Mirzo Ulugbek District Court for Criminal Cases issued a verdict against Sanjar Karimov. At that time, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a fine.

Karimov disagreed with the court of first instance decision and filed an appeal. The case was reviewed again in the Tashkent City Court, and the defense presented additional evidence. However, at the conclusion of the appeal, the prison term was left unchanged.

Sanjar Karimov is dissatisfied with the court decision

In a conversation with journalists after the court, Sanjar Karimov stated that he was dissatisfied with the outcome of the process and called the court "unjust." This is his personal assessment, whereas the court decision is based on the result announced at the appeal stage.

At the same time, the published information clarified that parties dissatisfied with the decision have the right to submit a cassation appeal or protest to a higher court instance in the manner established by law.

What will the next stage of the case be like?

The appeal decision did not change the main sentence imposed on Sanjar Karimov. Now, the parties dissatisfied with the decision can apply to the next court instance in the manner provided by law.

The case of “Real Sanjik” remains in the public eye. Further significant updates in this process will depend on appeals to the court and the decisions made regarding them.

Sanjar KarimovReal SanjikTashkent City CourtCriminal cases
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

"Won't my son stop recognizing me?" - "Real Sanjik" delivered his final speech in court"Won't my son stop recognizing me?" - "Real Sanjik" delivered his final speech in court7 October 15:13Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?Did "Sanjik" get a hair transplant in prison?21 July 21:48Fine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturnedFine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturned3 August 23:20“Real Sanjik” sentenced to 5 years in prison, expresses dissatisfaction with court ruling“Real Sanjik” sentenced to 5 years in prison, expresses dissatisfaction with court ruling8 May 19:14Rayhon rocks the stage at Rashid Khalikov's luxurious family wedding (video)Rayhon rocks the stage at Rashid Khalikov's luxurious family wedding (video)Today 10:39Case of woman in critical condition after Caesarean section in Tashkent is under investigationCase of woman in critical condition after Caesarean section in Tashkent is under investigationToday 10:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Unusual sight in Fergana: hundreds of live fish spilled onto the road
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
An unusual online wedding was held in Uzbekistan: the bride and groom participated in the ceremony from the USA
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Child singing and begging for money at Chorsu taken away by National Guard officers
Search operations are ongoing
Search operations are ongoing
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
Additional information provided regarding the case involving a 5-year-old girl in Namangan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone
A 75 kg watermelon! A giant melon crop grown in Uzbekistan astonished everyone