“Real Sanjik” sentenced to 5 years in prison, court issues appeal decision

An important stage in the court case regarding Sanjar Karimov, known on social media as “Real Sanjik,” has concluded. As a result of the appeal reviewed by the Tashkent City Court on October 8, his 5-year prison sentence was left unchanged. Additionally, the court imposed a fine of 136 million soms as a final punishment.

What did the court decide?

According to media reports, the judicial board for criminal cases of the Tashkent City Court reviewed Sanjar Karimov's appeal on October 8.

In accordance with the court decision, the 5-year prison sentence imposed under paragraph "a", part 3 of Article 168 of the Criminal Code was left unchanged.

Pursuant to Articles 59–61 of the Criminal Code, by combining the imposed penalties, a final sentence of 5 years of imprisonment and a fine amounting to 400 times the base calculation amount — 136 million soms — was established. It was specified that the sentences are to be executed separately. The appeals were partially satisfied, and the remaining part of the verdict stayed unchanged.

A 5-year sentence had been imposed previously as well

To recap, on May 8, 2026, the Mirzo Ulugbek District Court for Criminal Cases issued a verdict against Sanjar Karimov. At that time, he was sentenced to 5 years in prison and a fine.

Karimov disagreed with the court of first instance decision and filed an appeal. The case was reviewed again in the Tashkent City Court, and the defense presented additional evidence. However, at the conclusion of the appeal, the prison term was left unchanged.

Sanjar Karimov is dissatisfied with the court decision

In a conversation with journalists after the court, Sanjar Karimov stated that he was dissatisfied with the outcome of the process and called the court "unjust." This is his personal assessment, whereas the court decision is based on the result announced at the appeal stage.

At the same time, the published information clarified that parties dissatisfied with the decision have the right to submit a cassation appeal or protest to a higher court instance in the manner established by law.

What will the next stage of the case be like?

The appeal decision did not change the main sentence imposed on Sanjar Karimov. Now, the parties dissatisfied with the decision can apply to the next court instance in the manner provided by law.

The case of “Real Sanjik” remains in the public eye. Further significant updates in this process will depend on appeals to the court and the decisions made regarding them.