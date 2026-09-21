Which Uzbek actresses gave up their hair for a role?

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Which Uzbek actresses gave up their hair for a role?

To make their characters in movies and TV series convincing, actresses are sometimes ready to radically change their appearance. In Uzbek art, there are also actresses who changed their hairstyle and hair color for a role.

Feruza Meliboyeva shaved her head bald for a role in a film and appeared in a completely different look. This transformation of hers sparked great interest among fans.

As for Barxin G‘ofurova, she cut her long, black hair and dyed it light blonde for the character of Zuliya in the TV series "Baxt ovchisi" (Hunter of Happiness). The actress's new look came as an unexpected change for the viewers.

Nigina Anorboyeva got her hair cut short for her role in the film "Ishq o‘yinlari" (Games of Love). The new image gave the actress's character a more unique appearance.

Each of these actresses made significant changes to their appearance for various roles.

In your opinion, do such drastic changes for a role show an actress's dedication to her profession?

Feruza MeliboyevaBarxin G‘ofurovaNigina AnorboyevaBaxt ovchisi
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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