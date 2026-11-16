“Singer of Love” Anvar Sanayev turns 58 today

Singer Anvar Sanayev, known in the Uzbek pop scene as the “Singer of Love,” celebrates his 58th birthday today, November 16.

The artist was born on November 16, 1968, in the Pakhtachi district of the Samarkand region. He studied at the Tashkent State Institute of Culture named after Abdulla Qodiriy.

Anvar Sanayev’s entry onto the big stage dates back to the late 1990s. The singer gained widespread recognition in 1998 after performing the song “Aql-u hushim oldi muhabbat” on the TV show “7 dan 70 gacha.” In November 2000, he presented his first solo concert program, titled “Meni tushun, azizam,” at the Turkiston Palace of Arts in Tashkent.

Throughout his career, the singer has released a number of albums and numerous songs for his fans. Tracks such as “Muhabbat,” “Atirgul,” “Chin oshiqlar,” “Yor-yorlar,” and “Yig‘lama, jonim” have achieved popularity among listeners. Because of his songs about love and romance, his fans have given him the title “Singer of Love.”

Taking this opportunity, we congratulate Anvar Sanayev on his birthday. We wish the singer robust health, family peace, and new successes in his creative endeavors.