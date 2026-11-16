Abdukodir Khusanov's dream of winning the Champions League with Manchester City has caught the attention of fans around the world. The Uzbek defender's loyalty to the club and his sincere words of gratitude toward the fans have resonated with many. However, the discussion regarding his goals also brought up goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Some fans did not hide their dissatisfaction with the Italian keeper's performance.

Abdukodir Khusanov, playing for Manchester City, is gaining the attention of fans not only for his actions on the pitch but also for his attitude toward the team.

As is known, the 22-year-old Uzbek defender was released from the Uzbekistan national team's November training camp due to a minor injury. He is currently remaining with the club and working on recovering his fitness.

Meanwhile, Khusanov's thoughts on his career at Manchester City, his relationship with the fans, and his biggest dream were published on social media. His words drew a warm response from many football enthusiasts.

"Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility"

Khusanov emphasized that he is proud to represent a big club like Manchester City. According to him, the support shown by the team's fans, both in away matches and at home, gives the players great strength.

"I am proud to play for this club. Manchester City has amazing fans. They support the team in large numbers, both away and at our home stadium. Wearing this shirt is a great responsibility.

The fans' support means a lot to me. I want to thank them personally. Even in difficult times, they are with us.

We want to win even more trophies for them. Of course, my dream is to win the European Champions League," said Abdukodir Khusanov.

It was his last statement that sparked a heated discussion among fans. While many supported the Uzbek player's dream, others mentioned the team's current state and the goalkeeper issue.

The question about Donnarumma heated up the discussion

Among the fans, a comment from a user named Adoma Belinda drew particular attention.

"Khusanov, do you want to win the Champions League with Donnarumma in goal?" she wrote.

Other fans responded to this opinion. Piscer Lager said he sees Rulli as a better option than Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Gladys Kinya expressed a counter-opinion, reminding that PSG won the Champions League precisely with Donnarumma. Alabama Adakole and Mafeng Pam also supported the initial critical comment.

Another fan, Musawenkosi Gatsheni, addressed Khusanov, noting that his goalkeeper friend Donnarumma is making consecutive mistakes.

Mx Max jokingly wrote that the team should reach the final and the goalkeeper should not make mistakes in the decisive moments of the game.

Thus, the discussion about Khusanov's dream soon shifted to Manchester City's goalkeeping line and the team's chances in the Champions League.

"Khusanov is our best defender"

However, the majority of the comments were aimed at supporting the Uzbek player. Fans highly appreciated his speed, physical fitness, reliable play, and attitude toward the team.

Samson Zimba called Khusanov a loyal, strong, and fast defender.

Mpho L. Kgaladi, as a "City" fan, expressed his wish for the Uzbek player's dreams to come true.

Victor Jangaya noted that mistakes are natural in football, pointing out that an important aspect of a truly inspiring person is learning from mistakes and working on them.

Some fans emphasized that Khusanov should be in the starting lineup every week.

While Raymond Ramshead wrote that he should be played regularly in central defense, Wanyama Wanyama stated that he considers the Uzbek player the best central defender at Manchester City currently.

Kony Madson also recognized Khusanov as the team's best central defender.

"We believe in you, Khusanov!"

Other comments from fans also showed great respect and trust toward the Uzbek player.

Yaya Ketelle wrote: "Khusanov, we will win the Champions League, Insha'Allah."

Saman Hamad Kumia Saied wished the player for his dreams to come true.

Paytone Musambila Hammooya specifically praised his speed and physical strength.

Joseph Mcdecel described Khusanov's thoughts as "gentlemanly." LK Akha called him a "warrior boy" and expressed that he liked what he said.

Elizabeth Burdaky emphasized that a true fan should support their team in any situation.

Jacobo Eteru addressed the Uzbek player: "No matter what happens, you have a place in our hearts forever, Khusanov!"

Other fans also supported him with comments like "Go, Khusanov!", "We believe in you!", "Your dream will come true, my friend!"

Khusanov's dream united City fans

Looking at the comments, there are different views among fans regarding Donnarumma's performance. However, most of them did not hide their warm attitude toward Abdukodir Khusanov.

The Uzbek defender's speed, fighting spirit, and loyalty to the team are being specifically recognized by the fans. Especially his dream of winning the Champions League has pleased many.

Khusanov is still a young player. He has big goals ahead and many opportunities to prove himself at an even higher level.

Most importantly, the Uzbek player is building his reputation and respect not only in our country but also among Manchester City's international fans. Now, one question interests the fans: when will Abdukodir Khusanov's dream of lifting the Champions League trophy come true?