Where will Michael Carrick continue his career after Manchester United?

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has officially left the club. The Manchester leadership has decided to move forward with renowned Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino for the head coach position.

West Ham's interest and new options

Shortly after, Michael Carrick's name began to be linked with another English club. According to reports from the well-known British outlet indykaila News, his candidacy is being seriously considered by West Ham, a club currently competing in the Premier League and Championship.

According to information, the London club's management is actively discussing the possibility of handing the team over to Michael Carrick should current manager Scott Parker's results fail to justify his position. At present, West Ham sits in ninth place in the Championship table with 23 points.