Where will Michael Carrick continue his career after Manchester United?
Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has officially left the club. The Manchester leadership has decided to move forward with renowned Argentine specialist Mauricio Pochettino for the head coach position.
West Ham's interest and new options
Shortly after, Michael Carrick's name began to be linked with another English club. According to reports from the well-known British outlet indykaila News, his candidacy is being seriously considered by West Ham, a club currently competing in the Premier League and Championship.
According to information, the London club's management is actively discussing the possibility of handing the team over to Michael Carrick should current manager Scott Parker's results fail to justify his position. At present, West Ham sits in ninth place in the Championship table with 23 points.
Club and coaching changes
Details and indicators
Departing coach
Michael Carrick (Former interim manager of Manchester United)
New head coach (MU)
Mauricio Pochettino (Argentine specialist)
Interested club
West Ham (London)
Current club status
9th place in the Championship table with 23 points
A new challenge for Carrick
Michael Carrick's short-term stint at Manchester United provided him with valuable experience as a coach. If a deal with West Ham goes through, he will begin a new and responsible chapter in his coaching career, fighting to lead the London side back to the top division.
Do you think Michael Carrick can lead West Ham and guide the team to achieve its high goals? Leave your opinion in the comments!
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