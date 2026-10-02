Anvar Sobirov reveals unexpected secret about his wife at concert! (video)

·99·Culture
Anvar Sobirov reveals unexpected secret about his wife at concert! (video)

Singer and actor Anvar Sobirov revealed previously unknown information about his wife Nargiza during his concert program. His sincere confession sparked great interest among the audience.

Sobirov stated that he and his wife have been living together for 29 years. He also noted that they have four children and expressed that he wanted to share this information about his family.

"It has been 29 years since Nargiza and I have been living together. Some know, some don't. We have four children, thank God. I had to reveal this secret," — said the singer.

He also noted that his wife has made a huge contribution to his success. According to Sobirov, Nargiza contributed 95 percent to him reaching his current level.

"Behind every successful man stands a resilient woman. The woman who contributed 95 percent to me becoming Anvar Sobirov is my wife," — he said.

Anvar SobirovNargizaAnvar Sobirov's familyAnvar Sobirov's concert program
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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