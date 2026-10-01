Anvar Sobirov criticizes wedding habit: "Throwing money over an artist is an insult"

·28·Culture
Anvar Sobirov criticizes wedding habit: "Throwing money over an artist is an insult"

In an interview with Afisha, Khorezm singer and actor Anvar Sobirov commented on the practice of throwing money over artists at weddings.

He was asked, "What is your attitude towards throwing money over artists at weddings, and how do you handle the situation when money is thrown at you?"

"I consider this an insult to the artist. An artist's art cannot be measured by money. It is measured by attentive listening, applause, and respect. This is a custom that came to us from abroad. Such a thing did not exist in the days of our teachers.

If you have a lot of money, tuck it into their pocket while showing respect to the artist. Give it if it comes from your heart; if not, no one is forced. But throwing money over them is wrong. First of all, the money bears the coat of arms of our country. It must not be trampled underfoot. It is the face of the nation," the singer said.

Anvar Sobirov noted that he has also experienced such situations. In his opinion, people who throw money often do not do so of their own sound mind, but under the influence of alcohol. In such situations, if the artist objects right on the spot, it can put the host of the wedding in an awkward position.

The singer emphasized that throwing money does not increase an artist's reputation; on the contrary, it can negatively affect people's attitude toward them.

"If you have so much money, give it to orphans and the needy. The artist gets enough money from the performance anyway. If you are going to give, give with respect. Throwing money over an artist is not a sign of respect, it is an insult," Anvar Sobirov stated.

His views were also supported by observers on social networks, who left warm comments.

Do you agree with Anvar Sobirov's views? Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Anvar SobirovAfishathrowing moneyartists at weddings
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