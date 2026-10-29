Agent 007 casting in final stages: Who will play James Bond?

·95·Culture
Agent 007 casting in final stages: Who will play James Bond?

Work is underway on the next, 26th film in the legendary “Agent 007” franchise. It remains a mystery who will replace Daniel Craig in the new installment of the series, which has been capturing audiences' attention since 1962.

According to Deadline, the casting process for the new James Bond role is nearing its final stage. Candidates include Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor. Another actor may also be participating in the final selection, but his name has not yet been disclosed.

Denis Villeneuve, known for the “Dune” films, will serve as the director of the new movie. The screenplay is being written by Steven Knight, creator of the “Peaky Blinders” series.

So far, Amazon MGM Studios has not officially confirmed who will play the new Agent 007. Therefore, information about the candidates is currently based on media reports.

In your opinion, which actor is most suitable for the role of the new James Bond?

James BondAgent 007Denis VilleneuveAmazon MGM Studios
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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