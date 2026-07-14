Currency exchange rates for July 15 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 15, 2026. According to the update, the dollar decreased by 27.38 soums, falling to 12,065.49 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 69.91 soums to 13,754.66 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.47 soums to 155.66 soums.

• The British pound sterling decreased by 51.14 soums to 16,143.63 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.26 soums to 74.39 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 83.4 soums to 14,858.98 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 4.33 soums to 1,780.04 soums.