Currency exchange rates announced for July 6

·4·Economy
Currency exchange rates announced for July 6

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for July 6, 2026. According to the announcement, the dollar rose by 64.24 soums to 11,973.90 soums.

• The Euro rose by 111.62 soums to 13,700.54 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 2.54 soums to 154.82 soums.
• The British pound rose by 98.87 soums to 15,987.55 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.43 soums to 74.31 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 116.79 soums to 14,905.89 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 11.02 soums to 1,765.25 soums.

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