Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7

·75·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7

The dollar exchange rate effective from July 7 is expected to increase by around 69–70 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

Turonbank — 11 970 soums.
• OFB — 11 965 soums.
Ipotekabank — 11 965 soums.
Asakabank — 11 960 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Octobank — 12 010 soums.
• Hayotbank — 12 020 soums.
• Tengebank — 12 020 soums.
• Agrobank — 12 020 soums.

Exchange rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rates.

TuronbankIpotekabankAsakabankOctobankAgrobank
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