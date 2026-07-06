Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced

·2·Economy
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for July 7, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 68.15 soums, reaching 12,042.05 soums.

• The Euro increased by 44.26 soums to 13,744.80 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 0.21 soums, amounting to 155.03 soums.
• The British pound increased by 70.52 soums to 16,058.07 soums.
• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.13 soums, falling to 74.18 soums.
• The Swiss franc increased by 34.62 soums to 14,940.51 soums.
• The Chinese yuan increased by 7.46 soums, amounting to 1,772.71 soums.

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