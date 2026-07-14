Arsenal Women sign one of Germany's most talented young stars

Arsenal have officially announced their fifth signing of the summer transfer window. 19-year-old German forward Lisa Baum has joined the Gunners. This transfer is historic not only for the London club but also for her former team, RB Leipzig, as the deal reached a six-figure sum, marking a record sale for the German club, reports Goal.com. reports .

Lisa Baum was on the radar of many European giants. Clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Lyon fought hard for her signature. However, the young star decided to continue her career in the English Women's Super League. By joining Arsenal, she is expected to fill the void left by departing star Beth Mead.

Baum, who chose the number 19 shirt at her new club, is Arsenal's fifth major signing this summer. Previously, the team added skilled players like Georgia Stanway, Ona Batlle, Geraldine Reuteler, and Selina Cerci. This signals the London club's serious intent to challenge for the title in the new season.

Lisa Baum's achievements and potential

Lisa Baum is considered one of the most promising players developed in the German youth system. She played a key role in helping Hamburg secure promotion to the Frauen-Bundesliga in the 2024-25 season. Additionally, with her help, the team reached the semi-finals of the German Cup (DFB Pokal), losing only in extra time.

Although Bayern Munich invited her to join last year, Baum chose RB Leipzig to gain more playing time. This decision paid off: she scored 6 goals and provided 2 assists for the team that finished 10th in the Bundesliga, showcasing her speed and technical skill. This consistency paved her way to the world's strongest women's league.

Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers said of the new signing: "Lisa is a young winger who brings speed and a clear sense of purpose to our attack. She is only 19 and continues to develop. We believe in her immense potential and will do everything to help her reach the next level."

Lisa Baum herself did not hide her satisfaction with the move. According to her, playing for a big club like Arsenal and competing for trophies is her main goal. According to ixbt.com, the player is ready to prove herself in the London club not only in the domestic league but also in the Champions League.

It is worth noting that Arsenal has faced criticism in recent years regarding the development of young talent. Lisa Baum's transfer will be a new test for the club in this direction. Fans hope the German star's rapid raids and goal-scoring ability will bring a fresh breath of air to the London team.