Perfume imports reached $1.3 million in four months

In January-April 2026, Uzbekistan imported $1.3 million worth of perfumes and cosmetic products from abroad. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

According to the committee's data, the import value increased by 13.8 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

Over the four-month period, Uzbekistan imported the largest volume of perfume products from Turkey. The import volume from this country amounted to $417 thousand.

Following are Russia with $245.6 thousand, France with $235.2 thousand, and the Czech Republic with $197.1 thousand.

Perfume products worth $41.1 thousand were imported from Belarus. Other countries accounted for $203.1 thousand.