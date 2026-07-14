Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 15

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 15 is expected to decrease by approximately 22–23 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Garantbank — 12,080 soums.

• MKBank — 12,070 soums.

• NBU — 12,070 soums.

• Trastbank — 12,070 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,100 soums.

• Anorbank — 12,105 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,130 soums.

• Turonbank — 12,130 soums.

The exchange rate may change throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rate.