The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8

·204·Economy
The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 8 is expected to rise by 33–34 soums. The Bankir Telegram channel reported this.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.
Anorbank — 11 915 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 915 soums.
• Garantbank — 11 915 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

Agrobank — 11 960 soums.
Tengebank — 11 970 soums.
• MikrokreditBank — 11 970 soums.
• Xalq Banki — 11 970 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.

Invest Finance BankAnorbankAgrobankTengebankXalq Banki
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Exchange rates for 10 August announcedExchange rates for 10 August announcedToday, 18:08Currency exchange rates for August 7 announcedCurrency exchange rates for August 7 announcedYesterday, 16:18How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?How much does it cost to prepare 1 kilogram of plov?Yesterday, 15:39Which countries is Uzbekistan mainly importing beef from?Which countries is Uzbekistan mainly importing beef from?Yesterday, 12:59The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on 7 AugustThe dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on 7 AugustYesterday, 10:48Tax relief for banks: what will become more expensive for the public?Tax relief for banks: what will become more expensive for the public?Yesterday, 10:10
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Borders Closed: Uzbekistan and Pakistan Choose a Route Bypassing Afghanistan
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Foreign exchange rates for August 4 announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
Exchange rates for August 3 have been announced
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
10 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced
10 percent poultry loan: new procedure to be introduced
19,1 million and 4,4 million: the disparity between salaries in Uzbekistan...
19,1 million and 4,4 million: the disparity between salaries in Uzbekistan...
US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 30
US dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 30
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced