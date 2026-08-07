The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8
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• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.
• Agrobank — 11 960 soums.
The dollar exchange rate effective on August 8 is expected to rise by 33–34 soums. The Bankir Telegram channel reported this.
The best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.
• Anorbank — 11 915 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 915 soums.
• Garantbank — 11 915 soums.
The best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Agrobank — 11 960 soums.
• Tengebank — 11 970 soums.
• MikrokreditBank — 11 970 soums.
• Xalq Banki — 11 970 soums.
The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.
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