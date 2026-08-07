The dollar exchange rate is expected to rise on August 8

The dollar exchange rate effective on August 8 is expected to rise by 33–34 soums. The Bankir Telegram channel reported this.

The best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Invest Finance Bank — 11 930 soums.

• Anorbank — 11 915 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 11 915 soums.

• Garantbank — 11 915 soums.

The best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Agrobank — 11 960 soums.

• Tengebank — 11 970 soums.

• MikrokreditBank — 11 970 soums.

• Xalq Banki — 11 970 soums.

The exchange rate may change during the day. For the exact rate, visit the banks’ official websites.