Important news for entrepreneurs: fines can be paid in installments and reclaimed

New rules on financial fines imposed by government authorities provide a number of benefits for entrepreneurs. Businesses dissatisfied with a fine decision can now use clear mechanisms to have it reviewed.

But the most important question is this: will an unlawfully imposed fine be refunded, and what happens if an entrepreneur is unable to pay it all at once?

1. The procedure for appealing a fine decision has been clarified

Under the new law, if an entrepreneur disagrees with a decision on a financial fine, they may appeal it to a higher government authority or to a court.

This creates a clearer legal mechanism for entrepreneurs to protect their rights.

The established procedure provides for the possibility of appealing a decision on a financial fine to a higher authority or a court.

2. It may not be necessary to pay the fine all at once

Another important benefit is being introduced for entrepreneurs who find themselves in a difficult financial situation.

Under the law:

the possibility of being exempted from paying the fine may be considered;

payment may be deferred in accordance with the established procedure;

or the option of paying in installments over a period of up to six months may be provided.

This could be particularly important for small and medium-sized businesses facing substantial fines.

3. If an incorrect fine is annulled, the money will be refunded

Another important part of the law concerns the refund of a financial fine deemed unfounded by a court or an authorized body.

New procedure Significance for the entrepreneur Appealing a fine decision Opportunity to protect one’s rights Payment in installments Reducing financial pressure Annulment of the fine Reconsideration of an unfounded decision Refund of the money Recovery of incorrectly collected funds Interest for the delay Accountability mechanism if the funds are not returned on time

If a fine is annulled by a court or is found to have been imposed incorrectly, the collected funds must be returned to the entrepreneur within the established period. It is also reported that a procedure for calculating interest will be introduced in cases where the refund is delayed.

What will the law change for businesses?

The new procedure is aimed at further regulating the process of applying financial penalties in relations between the state and entrepreneurs.

The main objectives are:

strengthening the entrepreneur’s legal protection;

improving the opportunity to appeal unfounded fines;

creating a mechanism for installment payments in difficult financial circumstances;

returning incorrectly collected funds on time.

What is the most important change?

For entrepreneurs, the issue is no longer limited to simply paying a fine. If they disagree with a decision, their opportunities to have it reviewed, ease the payment burden under the established conditions, and recover unjustifiably collected funds are expanding.

Do you think these changes will better protect entrepreneurs from unfounded financial fines? Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and other social media platforms.