Sensational Neftchi Transfer: Why Kouao Left Europe for Uzbekistan

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Sensational Neftchi Transfer: Why Kouao Left Europe for Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan Super League has pulled off a headline-making deal in the summer transfer window. Koffi Kouao, former defender of French club Metz and a Côte d’Ivoire international, will continue his career with Fergana-based Neftchi. The reasons why the experienced 28-year-old left Europe for the Uzbekistan championship, as well as his comments in an interview with the French press, have attracted widespread attention.

The Ivorian defender told the renowned French outlet 225foot.com in an interview and spoke openly about this unexpected but ambitious decision.

Farewell to Metz and the Neftchi project

After his contract with French club Metz expired in July this year, Koffi Kouao became a free agent. Although he received offers from several European clubs, the footballer preferred not to rush and chose a project where he could fully demonstrate his abilities.

“After my time at Metz and the expiration of my contract in July, I preferred not to rush and instead choose a project where I would feel truly needed. When the Neftchi option emerged, I liked the plans of the club’s management. Discovering the Uzbekistan championship is a very interesting challenge for me and a new adventure both personally and professionally,”Koffi Kouao said.

Contract through 2027

The Fergana club’s management have secured the signing of a high-level foreign player to strengthen their defense. The agreement between the parties runs for one and a half seasons, and Kouao signed an official contract with Neftchi valid until June 30, 2027 .

The Ivorian footballer said he was ready to bring his wealth of experience and tactical knowledge from European football to his new team.

“I’ll give everything on the pitch”: Kouao makes big promises

The right-back, known in his position for his pace, combative nature and aggressive style of play, has high hopes for his time in Fergana:

“I have come here with humility, but I also intend to show my experience, speed and aggressive play on the right wing. This is new football, a new culture, and I am ready to give everything this season to help the club achieve the goals it has set. The pitch will show everything!”

The performances of the experienced foreign player who has joined Neftchi, and his impact on the team’s results, are generating great interest among the fans. This transfer by the Fergana club will undoubtedly make competition in the Super League even tougher.

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Koffi KouaoNeftchiMetzUzbekistanFergana
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