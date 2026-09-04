Exchange rates for September 7 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 7, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 9.70 soums to 11,785.30 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 3.01 soums to 13,695.70 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.33 soums to 136.13 soums.

• The Pound sterling increased by 31.70 soums to 15,949.05 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.14 soums to 75.42 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 21 soums to 14,564.14 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 0.70 soums to 1,756.14 soums.