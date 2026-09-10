Exchange rates for September 11 announced
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The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 11, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 14.45 soums to 11,783.47 soums.
• The Euro decreased by 51 soums to 13,688.86 soums.
• The Pound sterling decreased by 57.3 soums to 15,941.86 soums.
• The Russian ruble increased by 1.7 soums to 139.70 soums.
• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.77 soums to 1,757.07 soums.
• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.55 soums to 76.44 soums.
• The Swiss franc decreased by 89.76 soums to 14,515.24 soums.
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