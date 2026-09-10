Exchange rates for September 11 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for September 11, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar decreased by 14.45 soums to 11,783.47 soums.

• The Euro decreased by 51 soums to 13,688.86 soums.

• The Pound sterling decreased by 57.3 soums to 15,941.86 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 1.7 soums to 139.70 soums.

• The Chinese yuan decreased by 1.77 soums to 1,757.07 soums.

• The Japanese yen decreased by 0.55 soums to 76.44 soums.

• The Swiss franc decreased by 89.76 soums to 14,515.24 soums.