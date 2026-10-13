Vulnerable families may receive 1 million soums in financial aid

In Uzbekistan, it is proposed to provide vulnerable families with a one-time financial assistance of 1 million soums in November of this year. This was stated in a draft presidential decree submitted for public discussion on October 13.

The aid may be provided not only to families included in the Social Register, but also to other vulnerable households whose income does not exceed the established threshold. Families living with lonely elderly people, persons with disabilities, orphans, and children deprived of parental care will also be covered.

Furthermore, it is planned to expand opportunities for receiving compensation for electricity, natural gas, and coal. In non-gasified areas, it is proposed to increase the baseline electricity consumption norm from 200 kWh to 350 kWh during the heating season.

In addition, it is planned to provide vulnerable families with compensation of 3,000 soums per kilogram for liquefied gas, up to 20 kilograms per month.

Note: these measures are currently proposed as a draft. If approved, they will be implemented in the established manner.