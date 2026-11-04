Power grids in Bukhara to be extended by 745 kilometers

·45·Economy
Power grids in Bukhara to be extended by 745 kilometers

Work on launching new capacities in Uzbekistan's energy sector continues. In a short period, power plants with a capacity of nearly 2,000 megawatts have been put into operation. Over the next three years, it is planned to build wind power plants with a capacity of 3,100 megawatts and energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

To deliver the energy generated from new power plants to consumers, it is also necessary to modernize the networks. For this reason, the construction of 745 kilometers of power transmission lines has been scheduled in the Bukhara region over the next three years.

The task of increasing export volumes in the textile industry has also been set. Specifically, by collaborating with international brands, there are plans to expand the reach of products manufactured in Bukhara to foreign markets.

For the coming year, the goal is to implement projects worth at least 1 billion dollars and double the export of textile products.

Bukhara regionElectric energyEnergy storageTextile industryExport
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

State compensation for gas and electricity for 470 thousand families will be extendedState compensation for gas and electricity for 470 thousand families will be extended6 October 22:43New record in electricity consumption: testing the heat systemNew record in electricity consumption: testing the heat system14 July 18:45Exchange rates for November 4 announcedExchange rates for November 4 announcedYesterday 18:18New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?2 November 22:36Exchange rates for November 3 announcedExchange rates for November 3 announced2 November 17:50Gold bar prices have decreasedGold bar prices have decreased2 November 14:26
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
Did a 1 million som banknote appear in Uzbekistan? The Central Bank responds
New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?
New price for propane: How much will liquefied gas cost from November 15?
Exchange rates for October 30 announced
Exchange rates for October 30 announced
Exchange rates for November 3 announced
Exchange rates for November 3 announced
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for October 22 were announced
Exchange rates for November 4 announced
Exchange rates for November 4 announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Exchange rates for October 21 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced
Foreign exchange rates for October 20 have been announced