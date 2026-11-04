Power grids in Bukhara to be extended by 745 kilometers

Work on launching new capacities in Uzbekistan's energy sector continues. In a short period, power plants with a capacity of nearly 2,000 megawatts have been put into operation. Over the next three years, it is planned to build wind power plants with a capacity of 3,100 megawatts and energy storage systems with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

To deliver the energy generated from new power plants to consumers, it is also necessary to modernize the networks. For this reason, the construction of 745 kilometers of power transmission lines has been scheduled in the Bukhara region over the next three years.

The task of increasing export volumes in the textile industry has also been set. Specifically, by collaborating with international brands, there are plans to expand the reach of products manufactured in Bukhara to foreign markets.

For the coming year, the goal is to implement projects worth at least 1 billion dollars and double the export of textile products.