Exchange rates for October 14 have been announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 14, 2026. Accordingly, the dollar rose by 14.26 soums to 11,913.35 soums.
• The euro rose by 30.24 soums to 13,328.66 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 0.86 soums to 142.39 soums.
• The pound sterling rose by 35.54 soums to 15,779.23 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.29 soums to 75.32 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 29.14 soums to 14,312.05 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 1.87 soums to 1,779.76 soums.
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