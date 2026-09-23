Exchange rates for September 24 announced

·52·Economy
Exchange rates for September 24 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign currency exchange rates for September 24, 2026. According to the report, the US dollar rose by 11.86 soums to 11,814.05 soums.

• The Euro fell by 41.81 soums to 13,527.67 soums.

• The Russian ruble fell by 0.81 soums to 139.87 soums.

• The British pound fell by 51.52 soums to 15,768.91 soums.

• The Japanese yen fell by 0.03 soums to 75.09 soums.

• The Swiss franc rose by 22.28 soums to 14,403.45 soums.

• The Chinese yuan fell by 2.38 soums to 1,761.49 soums.

Central Bank of Uzbekistanexchange ratesSeptember 24 2026dollar
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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