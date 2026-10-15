Exchange rates for October 16 have been announced
The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates of foreign currencies for October 16, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 48.49 soums, reaching 12,011.65 soums.
• The Euro rose by 72.30 soums to 13,462.66 soums.
• The Russian ruble rose by 0.84 soums, amounting to 143.17 soums.
• The British pound rose by 41.50 soums to 15,911.83 soums.
• The Japanese yen rose by 0.55 soums, amounting to 76.05 soums.
• The Swiss franc rose by 108.55 soums to 14,466.64 soums.
• The Chinese yuan rose by 7.70 soums, amounting to 1,795.17 soums.
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