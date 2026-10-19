Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds historic meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (video)

·40·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds historic meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (video)

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is on an official visit to our country.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of our state warmly welcomed the high-ranking guest and specifically noted that his visit is launching a completely new historical era in bilateral relations:

"Thank you very much for coming to Uzbekistan. We are opening a new page in the history of our relations!", — the press service quotes the head of state as saying.

Strategic partnership and high-level dialogue

The parties' negotiations took place in an open, constructive atmosphere of high trust:

  • Warm reception: The moments of greeting between the representatives of the two countries clearly demonstrated a firm commitment to taking cooperation to a qualitatively new stage;

  • Comprehensive agenda: During the dialogue, issues of further deepening the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and the US, and strengthening political, economic, and investment ties were discussed;

  • Central Asia and security: Regional stability, security, as well as prospects for developing practical cooperation within the "C5+1" format were also in the spotlight during the talks.

Trade and economic ties and business cooperation

The visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio serves as an important platform in activating ties between the business circles of Uzbekistan and America:

  • Investments and technologies: Attracting leading US companies to the economy of Uzbekistan, technological cooperation, and the implementation of joint projects were identified as priority areas;

  • New era of cooperation: Official Washington praised the large-scale reforms and open foreign policy being implemented in Uzbekistan, expressing readiness to expand partnership in all areas.

These high-level negotiations strengthen the strategic dialogue between Uzbekistan and the US, opening doors to wide opportunities for long-term cooperation.

Shavkat MirziyoyevMarco RubioUS-Uzbekistan strategic partnershipC5+1
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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